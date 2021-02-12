You know what’s not OK? Our state government didn’t bother to read 400,000 emails from people asking for help with their unemployment insurance. Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon revealed this terrible fact earlier this week. Harmon was right to call it what it is -- heartbreaking.
Governor Andy Beshear took responsibility for the failure, but his effort to spin it was almost comical. The governor said just because the state didn’t read 400,000 emails, it doesn’t necessarily mean 400,000 people were left in the lurch. Governor Beshear should ensure that every message sent to the unemployment office is read and responded to in a timely manner.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I have a disabled son. I have a mortgage I have to pay. I lost my car. Governor Beshear should have had the Unemployment Office open."
"One unanswered e-mail is unacceptable."
"I think our governor did the best that he could."
"I do blame the governor 100%. I still know people that have been waiting for months. I think this is very much injustice to the city and to our state, and something needs to be done."
"I think they should leave Beshear alone. Do they think they could've done any better?"