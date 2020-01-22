Frankfort has been listening to the calls to raise revenue, but not closely enough. An improved sports betting bill still needs work. This bill would allow wagering online and at the seven pre-decided locations around the state. Online betting would require in-person registration at those approved sites. Lawmakers must stop putting limitations on these bills if they are going to be successful.
"I would like to absolutely, totally agree as far as opening up Kentucky to gambling, and to all of the other assets that we are losing to other states."
"Gambling is a rather destructive, hidden tax that weighs more heavily on the poor."
"We do need sports betting, we need casinos, but we do not need to let Churchill Downs control them."
"I approve of the sports betting. We do need revenue since we are supporting so many people that are not working and not paying into the system."
"Anytime you guys think that you need more money, what you should think of is where can we cut back on the things that we're doing that we can't keep funding forever."
"No city, no state, no county, no country, has achieved success by having open gambling."
"Nothing is going to happen in Kentucky until you get Senators Stivers and Thayer out of Churchill Down's pocket."