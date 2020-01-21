I’ve said it before- Kentucky needs to raise revenue. It could be from casinos, marijuana, or sports betting. I don’t care if it’s one, all three or a combination. State revenue needs to increase. Frankfort has been listening, but not closely enough. Legislators filed a sports betting bill that sailed through the House committee with a unanimous vote. But as Maxwell Smart used to say “You missed it by that much.”
Sports gaming was proposed last year, and failed because it was too restrictive. In an attempt to avoid cheating, the previous bill banned betting on local teams like Louisville and Kentucky. Sports wagering is a great idea if it’s easy and desirable to participate. After all, the point is for bettors to have fun and for the state to make money.
This year’s gaming bill would authorize only seven physical locations. Can you guess where they chose? That’s right, the horse tracks and the Kentucky Speedway also made that list. Online wagering would be legal, but only after an in-person registration at one of the seven approved sites. Lawmakers must stop putting limitations on these bills. We need sports betting to be available to the entire state. Give us a call. Tell us what you think.
I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.