Kentucky is one of the worst-performing states, when it comes to paying unemployment benefits on time. As people need help, Governor Beshear has been offering nothing but excuses and blame-shifting. Not every state paid $15 million to an accounting firm to help, as Kentucky did last year. The official number, of those yet to see a dime with pending unemployment claims, remains stuck over 85,000. At the beginning of the pandemic, Governor Beshear profusely apologized. He promised to get things straightened out, but recently, he seems to have resigned himself to the problem. People who are struggling don’t care which political party deserves blame. They need their money. Instead of excuses, the Governor needs to come up with solutions.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"The easiest way to fix this is to make sure nobody in the Kentucky Legislature receives another dime until those people are paid in full."
"Andy's doing good on the virus, but he's failed really bad on the unemployment."
"Beshear doesn't have the time to deal with unemployment issues, he's too busy putting up his fence around his mansion in Frankfort."
"Give the man a break, he's doing the best he can."
"If you're not going to help the people with their unemployment, at least pass out food, so they can feed their family."
"We won't die from coronavirus if we're starving to death."