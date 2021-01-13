Kentucky lawmakers have a lot to do this year, and not much time to do it. Our leaders in Frankfort cannot sit idle while the $2 billion historical horse racing industry goes under. These machines look and feel like slots, and it’s a booming industry in our state. Kentucky’s world-renowned horse racing circuit depends on this gaming revenue. But a recent court decision threatens to unravel it all when it determined that these machines weren’t legally parimutuel wagering. Sure, gambling is a tricky political issue in a conservative state. But leadership is about doing what’s right, not what’s easy. Legislators must change these laws to protect our state’s signature industry.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Why can't we have our own gambling here, in this state, instead of going to Indiana?"
"I am afraid you are wrong. Our government is very good at sitting still and doing nothing."
"I think the Derby City thing is a good thing. It brings tax revenue in."
"I don't believe in gambling. Where does all of our tax money go? We pay taxes, we pay taxes, we pay taxes. Why don't they use it wisely instead of having to bring more gambling in Kentucky?"
"You've got the lottery, you've got bingo, you've got horse racing, but you don't want to put slot machines in Kentucky?"