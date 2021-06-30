Governor Andy Beshear has a new idea to get people back to work.
The average unemployment benefit in Kentucky is about $350 a week. Then, add the $300 supplement from the federal government. So, that equals $2,600 per month for staying home.
The governor wants to offer a $1,500 bonus and they have to work for the first month. This means it’s an $1,100 monthly haircut, that is not an incentive to go to work.
Erase the $300 and that would solve the problem. The problem is not that we aren’t paying people enough money to go to work -- t’s that we are paying them too much to stay home.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Hey, Dale. I just want to say your math adds up perfect."
"Governor Beshear's proposals are a slap in the face to everybody that has showed up for work; Essential workers, first responders, and so forth. Including the teachers, bus drivers, and even the grocery store stockers should be eligible for a bonus that's been working all this time."
"The reason that people aren't going to work is 'cause they don't get paid enough."
"Every job is essential. Every working, law-abiding, US citizen is essential. No more bonuses. The job is the reward."