Crews have removed the statue of King Louis XVI. The marble sculpture was a gift from France over 50 years ago. It sustained a fair amount of damage during recent riots. It had one of its hands removed, was spray painted, and was generally defaced. City officials moved the statue to have it restored and to protect it from any further damage. This sculpture is in the likeness of the namesake of Louisville. If the city can't have this statue, then should we change the name of our city? The statue of King Louis XVI must return to its rightful place in front of the courthouse as soon as it is safe.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"The statue should be repaired and replaced, and I think people need to start paying for their crimes."
"I don't think so! He needs to be removed."
"For what reason? Are we renaming our city?"
"History's history. If you're going to tear down one statue tear down all of them."
"I'll gladly take a job guarding that statue once it's placed back where it belongs."
"Our statue needs to go back up, and our mayor needs to go out."
"They know who vandalized that statue, when are they going to prosecute them?"
"You know, good or bad, history is history."
"King Louis should be where it was ... and let's don't destroy Louisville."
