If you have passed by Sixth and Jefferson Streets lately, you may have noticed that something is missing. Crews have removed the statue of King Louis XVI. The marble statue was a gift from France and has resided in the same location for over 50 years. It sustained a fair amount of damage during recent riots. The sculpture had one of its hands removed, was spray painted, and generally defaced.
City officials decided to move the statue to a storage facility where it can be protected from further damage. While it is there, it will be cleaned and restored. The artwork will remain housed in its current location until it is deemed safe for return.
I have no problem with the temporary displacement and rehabilitation of this statue. I would, however, have issues with the landmark's permanent removal. This sculpture is in the likeness of the person for whom Louisville is named. If the city can't have a statue of its namesake, then should we change the name of our city? History tells us the last king of France stood up for the rights of the United States. The statue of King Louis XVI must return to its rightful place in front of the courthouse as soon as it is safe.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.