It seems like the last couple of weeks have been the longest year of our lives. We have been fortunate enough to live in the age of technology. Thus far, the biggest downfall has been electronics becoming obsolete. Living in an ever-advancing digital world has been our normal, but it has cost us socially.
We live in an instant gratification society. Long gone are the days when questions had to be pondered. If you can’t remember something now, get on Google and find it in seconds. But what happens when answers aren’t found online?
Since restaurants are closed, we should take the time to cook and sit down to eat as a family. We have the chance to talk with one another. We can teach our kids about the kitchen or show them how to make cookies. Our children can observe adult interaction. The lessons learned during social distancing will add quality of life. Take this time to slow down. Have a family card night or play board games. We must remember to appreciate our family and friends. Stay in touch and call them. Most importantly, we must remember to continue to do these things, when life speeds up again.
