Kentucky legislators have a problem on their hands. This man is accused of committing horrible crimes. Because he lacks the intellectual ability to understand his basic rights, he is being set free. He previously said he was going to rape the first female he came in contact with. He allegedly kept his promise. Frankfort must strengthen these laws to close this loophole.
Amanda Janea: I fear for this city. This just terrifies me to death.
Mark Doran: This guy is a nut for sure...but he’s a dangerous nut that should never be in society.
Jennifer Hinton: So he was competent enough to make the threat and follow through, but not to be held accountable...what kind of justice system would allow this?
Shellie Evans: This is how the justice system protects we the people? Why isn't he in a mental ward with a straight jacket?
Wes Allen: The fact our legislature hasn't corrected this loophole since this issue was brought to light more than a couple months ago is what is sickening.
Susan Dean Onusko: I Believe he understands exactly what he’s doing, did he not say he would do it?
Ariel Kathryn: As lawful members of this society we need to pass legislation so that this legal loophole doesn’t allow him to pass thru it.
Danielle Dubay De Navarro: Premeditation proves competence. He needs to be put to sleep.