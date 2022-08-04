The countdown is on. In less than 100 days, the city of Louisville will have a new mayor.
The last few years have been particularly challenging, from protests to the pandemic and recording breaking crime. We need new energy, new ideas and new leadership.
I'm not endorsing any candidate, but I've met with Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg. They both have great potential to move the needle and make a positive impact on our city.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"When was the last time they had a Republican as mayor of Louisville?"
"Our city has been led by Democrats over the past 50 plus years. It's time for new leadership and to change the direction the city is going."
"Dieruf? He is different, he’s not part of that establishment."
"Mayor Bill Dieruf is a proven leader."
"A new mayor wouldn't hurt. But what we really need is a new Metro Council that's tough on crime."
"I won't go back to downtown Louisville until it's much safer and cleaner than it is."
"This town will never be able to progress unless you get rid of the violence, and the killings, and the carjackings."
"Why the hell do you want people in there that don’t want to lock people up? I mean, what the hell is wrong with this city?"