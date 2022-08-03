The countdown is on. In less than 100 days, the city of Louisville will have a new mayor.
The last few years have been particularly challenging, from protests to the pandemic and recording breaking crime. We need new energy, new ideas and new leadership.
I'm not endorsing any candidate, but I've met with Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg. They both have great potential to move the needle and make a positive impact on our city.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I'm a lifelong conservative Republican, but I don't think we can lose with either one of these men getting elected. I like them both."
"Craig Greenberg is talking about what he's going to do. Bill Dieruf has proven what he can do."
"It's about time we get that coward out of office. We need someone in there who's strong. I believe Bill Dieruf is that man because he has changed Jeffersontown. I am scared that if Greenberg gets in, it's just another businessman going to do the same thing."
"We need a candidate that's going to protect the people of Louisville, unlike Fischer. Stop voting Democrat, you keep getting the same thing over and over."
"I just don't think downtown is safe and I think the new mayor needs to do his job."
"I can't wait till the election, we are due a change, and change is coming soon. We've got two fine candidates and may the best man win."