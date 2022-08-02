In less than 100 days, the city of Louisville will have a new mayor.
Mayor Greg Fischer has been at the helm for the past 12 years and is term- limited, thus it's time for a fresh start. Our community needs it after a challenging few years - from the protests to the pandemic and record-breaking crime.
When I look ahead to the future, I'd like someone who's enthusiastic about our city and understands there's a real need for change. I'm not here to endorse any candidate, and I've had the opportunity to meet a few who have what it takes to lead Louisville. Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg both bring a renewed sense of energy to curb crime and clean up the city.
I've said it before, we can't be proud of our community if it's tagged with graffiti and littered with trash. Dieruf brings with him years of experience, and I know he'd be able to draw on his past success in Jeffersontown to improve Louisville. Greenberg, on the other hand, brings a new zest for businesses and revitalization.
Both men have the passion and desire to make Louisville a much better place than it is today. At the end of the day, it's time for new ideas, new projects and new leadership.
I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.