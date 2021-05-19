I don’t know about you, but I am pretty tired of remembering to carry this thing around with me. How many times have you gotten in your car -- only realize you don’t have one of these? Or worse, you’re on your way into the grocery store, and you have to turn around at the door because you forgot it?
Last week’s news was a big sigh of relief. The federal government finally said what many of us had been thinking: If you’ve gotten vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask in almost all cases.
Governor Beshear immediately adjusted Kentucky’s mask mandate to match this new guidance. But Kentucky should look more like Indiana: It’s time to fully open up the economy.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I am ready to get rid of the mask, just like Indiana."
"For me, I am not going to stop wearing the mask."
"Yeah, I'm tired of wearing masks. I'm tired of government controlling us. Masks gotta go."
"Wear a mask! There's too many people not wearing them."
"I think this should be an individual decision. Not a governmental decision."
"Vaccine, or no vaccine. Choosing convenience over health is a flaw in character."
"Just take your mask off and go on about your life... this is America."