I don’t know about you, but I am pretty tired of remembering to carry this thing around with me. How many times have you gotten in your car -- only to realize you don’t have one of these? Or worse, you’re on your way into the grocery store, and you have to turn around at the door because you forgot it?
Last week’s news was a big sigh of relief. The federal government finally said what many of us had been thinking: If you’ve gotten vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask in almost all cases.
Governor Beshear immediately adjusted Kentucky’s mask mandate to match this new guidance. But Kentucky should look more like Indiana. It’s time to fully open up the economy.
Beshear says we will drop all these capacity restrictions on June 11, but why wait?
We’ve now reached the stage in this pandemic where arbitrary government rules won’t do much to protect people. Instead, people have the tools to protect themselves.
The shots are free. They are readily available. There is literally no reason why anyone who wants to get vaccinated cannot do so.
It’s time take the masks off, and turn the economy on.
