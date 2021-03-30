I’d like to share some good news in our fight against the coronavirus. Like this springtime weather we’ve been enjoying, it seems like we have turned a corner in the pandemic, with sunnier days ahead.
Kentucky COVID-19 cases are down for 11 weeks in a row. The positivity rate is below 3 percent. And 1.3 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated. Indiana has seen similar reductions. The evidence is clear: The shots are doing their job.
A few weeks ago, the governor of Alabama gave her state a ray of hope by announcing that the state’s mask mandate would last only one more month. Like Alabama, Indiana will also end its mask mandate next week.
Governor Beshear has a similar opportunity, to provide a certain date for the end of the mask mandate. In about a month, the world’s eyes will turn to Kentucky, as they do every year on Derby Day. What better day for Kentucky to turn a corner than the first Saturday in May?
Let’s give Kentuckians something to look forward to … some light at the end of this very dark tunnel.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.