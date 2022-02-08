Louisville looks more like a salvage yard than a clean, stand-up city. You can't miss it. Broken-down vehicles are everywhere. It's a huge safety issue. They're clogging up interstates and cluttering up neighborhoods.
Throw in some snow on the side of the road, and it's a tight squeeze between hitting the car next to you or the one abandoned on the other side of the road. A business owner in the Irish Hill neighborhood was tired of wrecked vehicles piling up near his coffee shop, so he did something about it. He paid to have four vehicles towed to outside of Metro Hall.
And, guess what? They didn't sit there very long. Once the city found out, city wreckers hooked those cars and away they went. It's pretty interesting that abandoned vehicles can sit and rot for weeks, but once they're outside of a government building, they're gone. This standard should apply to everyone - and everywhere.
The city needs to implement a policy that forces broken down vehicles to be towed within a certain timeframe like a few days not weeks or months. Until then, the eyesore will continue, and so will safety problems.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.