Louisville looks more like a salvage yard than a clean, stand-up city. You can't miss it. Broken down vehicles are everywhere. It's a huge safety issue. They're clogging up interstates and cluttering neighborhoods.
A business owner in the Irish Hill neighborhood was tired of seeing abandoned vehicles near his coffee shop, so he paid to have them towed to Metro Hall.
And guess what? When the city found out, it immediately had them towed. Kudos to the business owner for taking matters into his own hands, but it shouldn't have come to that.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"What a clear way to get your point across to this mayor. Hilarious."
"The junk car is right in front of somebody's business, where they're trying to make a living, and you take it downtown and see what these politicians do? That's two-faced in my book. There needs to be something done about those politicians. We need to clean house and get rid of all of them. They aren't worth a damn."
"When it was parked outside of a council building they hurried up and took that away, but to Hell with the rest of the city, right? It wasn't for the rest of the city, those people wouldn't even have jobs. Stop slacking on the rest of your community. Pick up the cars that need to be picked up. Fill in the damn potholes everywhere that tears up people's cars. Do better!"
"Metro Council doesn't fix real problems. They fix feel-good problems."
"You get what you vote for, Louisville."