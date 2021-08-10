We've heard city leaders talk about senseless gun violence too many times to count. Plotting ways to stop it and yet innocent people are still dying, and families are still grieving.
This cycle of violence has invaded our community for far too long, and it's only gotten worse, putting our first responders at risk as well.
Last Thursday, Brandon Shirley, a 26-year-old off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy, paid the ultimate price, when he was ambushed and tragically gunned down while working security for a local car dealership.
Last month alone, 14 people were shot and killed in Louisville, and 39 others were injured from gun violence.
We are on pace this year to see the most homicides ever in Louisville's history.
Something must be done to stop these criminals, and it needs to start in our courts.
Judges need to use their power, and enact harsher penalties, that will keep violent perpetrators in jail.
Instead, those same judges are releasing people who then go back out on the streets and recommit crimes.
It's a revolving door that needs to be closed for the sake of innocent people, and those who promise to serve and protect us.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.