New year - same problems.
There's a good chance you know someone who has COVID-19. It's everywhere.
This omicron variant is a beast - spreading between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, and bypassing the booster altogether. I'm afraid our school system is about to get bombarded with kids and teachers testing positive, as they head back to class this week.
That means more stress on parents trying to juggle sick kids in quarantine with their jobs and other responsibilities. It's a two fold problem here - involving the safety of children, and how much disruption we'll see in the classroom.
Less than 10 percent of 5 to 11-year-old kids in Kentucky and Indiana are fully vaccinated. That's why we're seeing more kids being hospitalized with severe symptoms than ever before during the pandemic. Sure, the vaccine and booster shots protect people more, but remember a vaccinated person can transmit the virus just the same as an unvaccinated person.
I wouldn't be surprised if online learning and mask mandates are right around the corner in hopes of slowing down the surge of cases. Keeping kids out of the classroom isn't ideal for their education and certainly doesn't help their mental health.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View