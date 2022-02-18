It's a polarizing proposal creating buzz in Louisville. Jecorey Arthur, the councilman in District 4, wants to use taxpayer money to bail out low-risk inmates from Louisville Metro Corrections.
Arthur thinks this will help with jail overcrowding, after six inmates died at Metro Corrections since November. While I think something needs to be done about the overcrowding, using money - the city desperately needs - to release inmates - isn’t it.
If any of the offenders, he lets go commits a crime again and is sentenced to jail, then I think Arthur should have to serve their time instead.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“You use my money to bail people out of jail and, by God, I will not pay my taxes if this goes through. We pay our taxes to be protected. We didn't do the crime. They did the crime. Let them do the time.”
“I think Jecorey is spot on. Jail rehabilitation does not work.”
“This is ridiculous. Another example of the people running this city. If they're low risk, why aren't they out on home incarceration or their own recognizance? They're in jail for a reason, people.”
"Our society is too soft on crime."
“Hey, Arthur, what if one of these released criminals attacked your family or your loved one? You just might get a different attitude.”