It's a polarizing proposal creating buzz in Louisville. Jecorey Arthur, the councilman in District 4, wants to use taxpayer money to bail out low-risk inmates from Louisville Metro Corrections.
Arthur thinks this will help with jail overcrowding, after six inmates died at Metro Corrections since November. While I think something needs to be done about the overcrowding, using money - the city desperately needs - to release inmates - isn’t it.
If any of the offenders, he lets go commits a crime again and is sentenced to jail, then I think Arthur should have to serve their time instead.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“I think you are exactly right. If we don't hold people accountable what's to stop them from becoming corrupt?”
“At least he's trying to do something for the city, and it may not be what you want, but at least it's a step in the right direction.”
“If a criminal does the crime, the ones who let them out, they need to be held accountable. They're just as guilty.”
“All they're doing is going to create more victims in the city.”
“I think that's one of the stupidest things anybody could use the taxpayers’ money on.”
“I don't think anybody should bail out anybody unless it's a family member, not my taxpayer money.”
“Leave the doors open at the jail. Heck, I wouldn’t even lock them up. Ain’t no use, they gonna turn them loose anyway.”