It's a polarizing proposal creating a lot of buzz in Louisville.
Jecorey Arthur, the Metro Councilman in District 4, wants to use taxpayer money to bail out low-risk inmates from Louisville Metro Corrections. He wants to take money set aside to help with community improvements and use it on community offenders.
While I agree that there needs to be more resources available to help inmates right their wrong, this isn't the way to do it. Louisville is drowning in debt, and lawmakers need to spend the city's money wisely.
Arthur posted a video about his idea saying it's in response to six inmates dying at Metro Corrections since November. He said by freeing these low-risk offenders, the city would save money, alleviate the Corrections staff and hopefully prevent deaths. He says his plan would help with jail overcrowding.
Well, I say if Arthur wants to use city funds to do this, he needs to be held accountable, if it blows up in his face.
If anyone he lets out commits a crime again and is sentenced to jail, I propose that Arthur serve the time for them. There needs to be more accountability from the people writing the laws, enforcing them and ignoring them.
What's your opinion?