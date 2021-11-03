Hundreds of people are living on the streets, and clearing out their homeless camp won't change that.
The homeless camp near I-64 in downtown Louisville will be cleared out this week -- forcing people to find another place to live - likely another homeless camp.
This tactic isn't fixing the problem, it's just moving it.
The city needs to provide people a place to eat, shower and clean their laundry.
If that's a shelter, then shelters need to give them incentives to stay instead of reasons to leave.
More educational opportunities, and mental health and drug abuse programs are vital to helping homeless people find a place to live.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I agree with you. The city is not helping the homeless at all. All they're doing is moving them from camp to camp, and this is just causing more work for the outreach group."
"If we can bring refugees into America and shelter them with homes, running water, and a bath, why can't we do that for the homeless?"
"When is America going to help its own citizens? That's what I would like to know."
"I've been homeless and it is hard to get back up. But, with the jobs nowadays, I mean, you could walk three blocks and have a job. They don't want to work."
"Moving them around doesn't help anything. We need real solutions."
"Let them move in with Mayor Greg Fischer."