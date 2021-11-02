It's a heartbreaking crisis connecting and dividing our city.
Hundreds of people in Louisville will go to sleep tonight on ice cold concrete, without a place to call home. More than 1,200 people are homeless, some living with and without shelter.
I realize homelessness is a complicated issue, but we have been riding this merry-go-round for too long.
Part of the problem is the idea that clearing out homeless camps are working - it's not.
People living in tents at the homeless camp near I-64 in downtown Louisville were just given a 24-hour notice to move out. Okay. So where do they go? To another homeless camp until that one is cleared out?
This tactic isn't fixing the problem. It's just moving it from one location to another.
There needs to be more resources available for the homeless -- like places to shower, clean their laundry and eat. If that's a shelter, then shelters need to be more accommodating - giving people incentive to stay, instead of reasons to leave.
There needs to be more educational opportunities along with mental health and drug abuse programs to help people turn their life around.
What's your opinion, Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.