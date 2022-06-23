This weekend Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was randomly punched in the chest at Fourth Street Live. I'm glad he's doing okay and hope the person who hit him is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Assaulting someone is unacceptable, and the circumstances are disappointing.
It's not a good look for downtown - an area that's been trying to survive since the protests and pandemic. It's hard to believe downtown is safer, when teens start shooting each other at Waterfront Park and someone decks the Mayor at Fourth Street Live. We must do better. Our city's riding on it.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“Mr. Woods, if it's not safe for the mayor to be in a crowd. What makes it safe for an ordinary citizen to be down there without security detail?”
“This is an embarrassment to the city, to our state.”
“We will not see justice and, even as much as I disdain Mayor Fisher, he didn't deserve that.”
“The reason why there's so much violence in downtown Louisville is because the
school is out and the teachers aren't keeping the criminals during the day.”
“Well, the mayor wants to talk about how safe downtown Louisville is, but evidently it’s not.”
“Mr. Fischer is reaping the garden from the seeds he planted.”