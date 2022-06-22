This weekend Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was randomly punched in the chest at Fourth Street Live. I'm glad he's doing okay and hope the person who hit him is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Assaulting someone is unacceptable, and the circumstances are disappointing.
It's not a good look for downtown - an area that's been trying to survive since the protests and pandemic. It's hard to believe downtown is safer, when teens start shooting each other at Waterfront Park and someone decks the Mayor at Fourth Street Live. We must do better. Our city's riding on it.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“That's what he gets for putting all those bike lanes all over the city, and wasting all our money.”
“Make an example out of him, and make it hurt. Maybe other people won’t do something so stupid next time.”
“I'll guarantee you, this guy is going to get probation. He might get a fine. He's going to get a slap on the wrist.”
“He should be given the maximum penalty.”
“Stop letting criminals out.”
“It's very clear that no one is safe in this city, in this state. The criminals win. It's the Wild West.”
“We have to keep living. We cannot live in fear.”
"If it's not safe for the mayor, it's not safe for everyday people. ”