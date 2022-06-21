By now you may of heard that Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was punched in the chest - so hard it knocked him to the ground. It happened this past weekend while he was at Fourth Street Live.
The Mayor was seen hugging a woman, and seconds later a man in the crowd walked up to him and decked him square in the chest. I'm glad Mayor Fischer is okay because the circumstances are not.
Assaulting someone is unacceptable. I don't care who you are -- the Mayor or Chris Rock -- nobody deserves to be subjected to unprovoked violence. The person who did this needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
While this is disappointing on many levels, I'd argue it's another strike for downtown Louisville. There are people who've been hard at work since the protests and pandemic to make our city cleaner and safer.
I've been a huge cheerleader for downtown because I know it has great potential. But it's hard to buy into it when things like this happen. The last two weekends include five teenagers shot at Waterfront Park and now someone randomly attacks the Mayor at Fourth Street Live. At some point enough is enough.
As a city we have to find a better way to communicate so Louisville isn't the punchline of everyone's jokes.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.