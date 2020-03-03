When something stinks you need to clean it up. There are two types of people out there, Whiners and problem solvers. One of the latter has designed an app called "Smell My City." This app uses crowdsourcing to report foul odors in real time to MSD and Louisville Air Pollution Control. Stenches are reported and respondents are quickly notified. This app is easy to use and requires minimal effort to report issues.
Last year Mayor Fischer showcased "Louisville Metro three-one-one." The city's app allows you to cite locations of potholes, graffiti, and other isolated problems. The metro app is complicated to use. Instead of simply identifying the problem and location, the city wants you to identify yourself. You have to register your e-mail or Facebook account. This is unacceptable!
People in Louisville want to make their area of town better, but they don’t want to jump through hoops to do it. Louisville needs to adopt "Smell My City's" technology. The Mayor's office must centralize these programs into one easy to use app. Metro three-one-one must be made efficient and inclusive, or it will smell worse than rotten meat in Butchertown.
What is your opinion? Call us and tell us what you think. I’m Dale Woods and that’s my Point of View.