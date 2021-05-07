Louisville is experiencing an alarming surge in violent crime. We just experienced the deadliest 4-month stretch in the city’s history. Last month marked the 15th straight month of double-digit homicides.
At a time when police are needed more than ever, LMPD is hemorrhaging officers. As of last week, the department was 255 officers short of its maximum force. This shortage has exploded, more than doubling in only a couple of years.
I don’t sign up to the foolish fantasy of ‘defund the police.’ We need police. Yes, cops should be accountable for their actions.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"We need the police."
"Police will help... but they're not the answer."
"The good ones outweigh the bad ones and I feel like we need our police and we need to respect them more."
"They spend all of their time arresting somebody ... and they're right back out on the street committing another crime."
"Why would any person want to apply to be a police officer in Louisville, Kentucky. They have no respect or support from the mayor, from the Metro Council, from the chief of police, and from civil rights activists."
"Louisville desperately needs new leadership."
"It's not just police, it's also the public."
"We have a culture problem. We also have a gang problem that nobody wants to talk about."