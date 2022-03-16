It's a sad reality. Louisville is on pace again this year to see the highest number of homicides in our city's history. A tragic record was broken in 2020 and again last year. The city of Louisville needs to follow suit with the city of Jeffersonville and expand the security cameras around the city.
Thirty cameras are going up in Jeffersonville that take photos of license plates and alert police, if they're connected to a wanted person. More eyes in the sky are necessary, if we want to better protect our community.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“I support cameras on intersections, especially around Churchill Downs.”
“Cameras will do nothing to reduce the crime. They don't care. They’re criminals.”
“Cameras are fine after the fact. What we need is more police on the streets.”
“How are you going to reduce crime with a camera when you can't even take a clear picture of a bank robber in a bank?”
“We don't need all these security cameras like China.”
“I believe we should have more cameras. I also believe that everybody should have a chip put into their arm, and that way you can tell where they are and arrest the wrongdoers.”
“Dale, have you ever read the book 1984?”
“Let's not turn this into the dystopian future of a science fiction novel.”