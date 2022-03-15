The city of Louisville is at a crossroads. Stay the course and more people will tragically be killed or make safety changes to better protect our community.
Louisville is on pace again this year to see the highest number of homicides in our city's history. A tragic record was broken in 2020 and again last year. Something's gotta give.
I know there isn't one solution to fix this complex problem, but a good place to start is one that I’ve shared before - it's time to expand the security camera network around the city.
The city of Jeffersonville just approved $75,000 to spend on 30 high tech cameras to help reduce crime. It's also a preventative measure. Their cameras take photos of license plates that are uploaded to an FBI database.
If a camera takes a photo of a license plate that's connected to a wanted person, it can alert police. I think using cameras like this would also help reduce the number of crimes.
Many offenders are using vehicles to carry out crimes - many of which lead to homicides. Having more eyes in the sky and feet on the ground are necessary, if we want to reduce crime in our community.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.