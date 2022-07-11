Summer break is turning into "Survivor" on the streets of Louisville.
Last week alone, nine people were shot and killed along with 18 non-fatal shootings. Louisville is closing in on 100 homicides so far this year, and it's only July.
And that's not the only violent crime we're seeing. There's been a string of carjackings. Six teenage boys stole a woman's car at 4 a.m. on the Fourth of July. It's one thing to be out late, but parents allowing their kids to run the streets at 4 a.m. is ridiculous.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"It is ridiculous to have this many homicides. We need to know who these juveniles are, I don't care what their age is. If they're old enough to do a crime, they're old enough to pay for it."
"Till we start giving criminals real prison time for committing real crimes instead of just letting them out to prey on the city, the crime spree will continue."
"The rising crime in the last three years is a direct result of Democrats ruling the Metro Council, and the mayor's office, for decades."
"They need to hold these parents accountable and make them do some time."
"They need to decriminalize disciplining children. Things will get better."
"This is not the town that I grew up in."
"Happiness is living in the country."