Summer break is turning into "Survivor" on the streets of Louisville.
Last week alone, nine people were shot and killed along with 18 non-fatal shootings. Louisville is closing in on 100 homicides so far this year, and it's only July.
And that's not the only violent crime we're seeing. There's been a string of carjackings. Six teenage boys stole a woman's car at 4 a.m. on the Fourth of July. It's one thing to be out late, but parents allowing their kids to run the streets at 4 a.m. is ridiculous.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"They need a curfew for the children. It's the parents and the courts fault."
"That's what's wrong. There are no parents anymore."
"The problem is the kids have no guidance and the justice system is too soft on criminals. They can do a crime, kill someone, get out on home incarceration. They need to bring back the death penalty."
"Lock them up. Re-open JCYC and when they turn 18, make them serve the rest their sentence out in a regular prison."
"Enforce the curfew laws. 11:00, if you're under 18, you cannot be out without an adult."
"Keep your children at home and figure out who they're running around with."
"It's 10:00. Do you know where your children are?"