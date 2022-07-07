Summer break is turning into "Survivor" on the streets of Louisville. Last week alone, nine people were shot and killed, along with 18 non-fatal shootings.
If you're keeping track at home, we're closing in on 100 homicides this year, and it's only July. That's on top of 200 other non-fatal shootings thus far.
I know it's a lot of numbers, but we can't get numb to what's happening around us. One thing that really strikes me about all of this is the victims and offenders are getting younger and younger.
Just a few days ago, three teens were shot in Louisville. Sadly, one of them died.
And I'm sure you've heard about the latest string of carjackings. Six teenage boys stole a woman's car at 4 a.m. the Fourth of July. It's one thing to be out late, but parents allowing their kids to run the streets at 4 a.m. is ridiculous.
This uptick in dangerous crime speaks to an overall cycle of violence and a lack of supervision. If parents don't keep an eye on their kids, I guarantee we'll see more career criminals who started out as troubled teens. It only contributes to the narrative that Louisville is an unsafe city.
But again, it's back to the numbers, and they don't lie. We are on track to see triple-digit homicides for the third year in a row.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.