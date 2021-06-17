Pro-life groups have sued the city of Louisville over a new law that, they say, infringes on their right to protest outside the abortion clinic downtown.
The Metro Council passed the ordinance last month. It creates a 10-foot, buffer zone … where you can’t stand and protest.
The pro-choice Democrats on the council say protesters often shame, taunt and harass women on their way into the clinic. For the pro-life groups, this is about their constitutional right to speak their minds in a public place.
If you ask me, this situation all comes down to respect for each other.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"There's a lot of people that don't respect anybody else's rights, and those people that are protesting are getting in the face of people that have a legal right to do what they are doing. That don't mean I agree with them, but I'm not going to stand down there, and get in their face and block their entry just because I don't like what they're doing. And I think that they ought to respect that and be able to have a buffer zone to stay out of those people's faces. It's their choice, between them and God."
"Talking about people that are protesting abortion. Heckling, and being cruel to the ladies that come for abortion. They do not do that. They stand there and pray. They offer alternative information. There is no heckling."
"These protestors are just troublemakers."