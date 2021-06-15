Pro-life groups have sued the city of Louisville over a new law that, they say, infringes on their right to protest outside the abortion clinic downtown.
The Metro Council passed the ordinance last month. It creates a 10-foot, buffer zone … where you can’t stand and protest.
The pro-choice Democrats on the council say protesters often shame, taunt and harass women on their way into the clinic. For the pro-life groups, this is about their constitutional right to speak their minds in a public place.
If you ask me, this situation all comes down to respect. Abortion is one of the most divisive issues in our society.
Protestors ought to be able to make their voices heard … without accosting anyone. And pro-choice elected officials need to recognize people’s rights to stand up against what they see as a grave injustice.
In other words, a law like this shouldn’t even be necessary … if everyone would recognize each other’s rights and treated their neighbors with respect.
I hate to see emotionally charged social issues spill over into politics.
We have an enormous country with many different people and many different views. That means learning to live with our disagreements and respecting the other side.
What’s your opinion? Call us. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.