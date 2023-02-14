In the blink of an eye, Louisville streets are turning into a scene from the movie franchise "Fast & Furious." And now, the race is on to make city streets and interstates safer for all of us.
If you've lived here long enough, you know street racing and street takeovers have always been an issue.
Earlier this month, several people called 911 to complain about some 300 drivers who were speeding, blocking intersections, doing donuts, burnouts, wheelies, you name it, and LMPD said their behavior was reckless. Despite that, only one person was arrested.
Now, there is a new street racing ordinance in place which allows police to arrest first time offenders, fine them $1,000 and impound their car for up to six months. I applaud this new ordinance to discourage this dangerous behavior on our streets.
I also think it's important to point out the difference between street racers, who want a safe place to race and have communicated that to city officials, and those who are recklessly blocking intersections and risk the lives of others.
I know two ambulances were stuck in a traffic jam during one of the street takeovers. And that's just two situations we know about. Imagine other emergencies over the years that haven't been reported. We all deserve better.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.