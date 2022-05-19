The city of Louisville wants to spend $30 million to create a "shared-use" bike and pedestrian pathway connecting the Portland neighborhood in Louisville to New Albany, Indiana.
While I'm a huge proponent of safe cycling, I've been a cyclist for years, I think this plan is a waste of money. That money could go towards completing the Louisville Loop, a 100 mile long trail that will eventually encompass the city.
The Ohio River Greenway already runs past the bridge in New Albany. I think $30 million could be used in better ways.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“I agree with you. We don't need anymore of the bike paths or the walking paths. Come on, Louisville. Let's get our head out of our back pocket. We got a lot of streets and a lot of highways in the Louisville area that need to be resurfaced. Potholes are tearing up all the people's cars. Come on, let's go Louisville. Get it done.”
“You are so absolutely right. Thirty million dollars for a bike path? Why, that’s outrageous. Absurd.”
“These local politicians really do, continuously, come up with reasons to give our tax dollars to developers. Instead of addressing the right things like roads being paved, streets being paved. I'm in West Louisville, and the streets are horrible. Continuously it [tax dollars] goes out and goes into these pet projects by these local politicians. Thank you, Mr. Woods. Appreciate you.”