The city of Louisville wants to spend $30 million to create a "shared-use" bike and pedestrian pathway connecting the Portland neighborhood in Louisville to New Albany, Indiana.
While I'm a huge proponent of safe cycling, I've been a cyclist for years, I think this plan is a waste of money. That money could go towards completing the Louisville Loop, a 100 mile long trail that will eventually encompass the city.
The Ohio River Greenway already runs past the bridge in New Albany. I think $30 million could be used in better ways.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“As an avid cyclist, I support the opinion given. The loop should be completed before any other discussion of any other trail should begin.”
“I think they need to forget the bike path altogether and fix these roads that have multiple holes in them.”
“Pay off the toll on the bridges.”
“We don't need to invest that kind of money into another walkway. There are other things we can do with our homeless program and our abused children.”
“Instead of wasting tax money on another bike path that will never hardly be used. How about putting it toward lessening the burden of the PVA tax hike on everybody's property?”
“Sounds like Mayor Bike Lane strikes again.”