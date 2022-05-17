The city of Louisville wants to spend $30 million to create a cycling and pedestrian pathway along the Kentucky and Indiana bridge. It would connect people from the Portland neighborhood in Louisville to New Albany, Indiana. Right now, the K&I bridge is used only for trains, but this "shared-use" pathway would change that.
It's gaining new speed, and Metro Government is sponsoring the latest proposal.
I want to start off by saying I'm a huge proponent of safe cycling. I've been a cyclist for many years and I love it. But I think this idea is missing the mark.
The city should use that money to finish the Louisville Loop first, a 100-mile long trail that will eventually encompass the entire city. Why put millions of dollars toward a new pathway that won't be complete until 2040? And I don't think it will get a lot of use anyway.
While Portland has seen huge strides in housing and other development lately, they've also had four homicides so far this year. I think the Portland area does deserve extra love from the city, but a new $30 million bike path isn't the way to do it.
I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.