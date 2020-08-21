In 2020, the city of Louisville has averaged a homicide every two-and-a-half days and a shooting every 12 hours. Tuesday, our city reached the grim milestone of 100 homicides, and we’re not even three-quarters of the way through the year. You can’t argue Louisville is a peaceful city when you have numbers like these. There are several factors why the numbers are so high, but the answer remains the same. Leadership is required at both the city and neighborhood level. You must share what you know. Silence will never be the solution.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"If we had leadership with some backbone, and politics taken out of it, then I feel like this city may be able to straighten back up."
"The way you can straighten this city out, and stop some of the crime, is get people like Beshear, and especially Fischer, out of this town."
"Louisville has, literally, lost control. It's horrible. We cannot hold the police, and Mayor Fischer and all of them responsible. This needs to start at home."
"If you don't speak up, you're a part of the problem, and you're the only one that can solve it. Don't be afraid. You want it to stop in your community? Speak up. Thank you."
"It's very simple. We need a mayor. We do not have one."