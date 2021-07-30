As students get ready to head back to the classroom this school year, the school board dropped a bombshell - saying all teachers and students must wear masks indoors, even if you've been vaccinated.
I know this disappoints some people. We thought masks were a thing of the past. But the Delta variant is a real concern.
Everyone needs to remember the overarching goal. That is, JCPS must do everything possible to avoid closing schools once again.
A classroom with masks is better than no classroom at all.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Let's get our masks on. Let's get back to school. Let's get past this crisis we're in at this time."
"I do not believe that little children should be wearing masks. They need to get the schools open, and if they can't open them, they need to do away with the Board of Education."
"I think the mask mandate is absolutely ridiculous."
"I think wearing a mask is a small price to pay. Don't you think your children are worth it?"
"If any parent out there wants their kid to stay home, that is their choice."
"If you don't want to wear a mask stay home. Let our kids start living their lives again."
"We will never go without masks if it's up to our government."
"Let the masks go! Don't do that to the kids, please!"
"Marty Pollio, where's your mask?"