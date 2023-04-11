The last two days are nearly impossible to put into words. The suffocating pain our city is feeling following the mass shooting at Old National Bank is almost too much to comprehend. We see these horrendous acts of violence happening all over our country, but to have it happen here — in the heart of our city — is beyond devastating.
I want to start by saying my deepest condolences go out to the families who lost loved ones Monday. May God protect you and comfort you. I extend that same sympathy to the unbelievably brave men and women at LMPD, and other law enforcement agencies, who risked their lives Monday to save others. Their quick response no doubt saved many lives.
I’d like to acknowledge our emergency responders, doctors and nurses who acted promptly and professionally amid the chaos and heartbreak. We can’t forget about the trauma they witness as well and the support they’ll need moving forward.
Monday was as horrible as it gets. Moments like this can divide us or bring us together. Yes, we need to find a solution to this devastating problem. But for now, we need to grieve and be there for each other. To love thy neighbor. And to come out of this tragedy stronger and more unified than before.
I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.