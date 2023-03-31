It’s official. This time next year, tens of thousands of JCPS students will be waking up and heading to class earlier or even later than they are now. There will be nine different start times ranging from 7:40 to 10:40 in the morning with kids getting out of school anywhere between 2:20 to 5:20 in the afternoon.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio says these changes will help with the bus driver shortage and chronic absenteeism, both of which have been a huge problem for many years. I applaud the idea of trying new things, and let's hope it's successful.
Here's what our viewers had to say: