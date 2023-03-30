It’s official: This time next year, tens of thousands of JCPS students will be waking up and heading to class earlier or later than they are now. This is the biggest change the state's largest school system has seen in years. Under the new plan, there will be nine different start times ranging from 7:40 to 10:40 in the morning. Students will get out of school between 2:20 to 5:20 in the afternoon.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio says these changes are meant to improve the bus driver shortage and chronic absenteeism, both of which are a huge problem.
Listen. I applaud the idea of trying new things. I've heard from a lot of you who wholeheartedly support this change — and some who don't — and I see both sides. When this idea was first put on the table, I was concerned about two things: how it would impact the lives of working parents and the safety of kids walking to the bus stop in the dark. I think JCPS has done a decent job addressing both issues by committing to adding lights at each bus stop and working closely with families during this transition.
I'm interested to see how things shake out and if this solution is the answer to the problem.
