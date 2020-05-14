Under this global pandemic, it has never been clearer how much we need our frontline workers. From public health professionals to police officers, from EMTs to firefighters – they are committed to serving the public, despite the risks they face every day.
Now, we risk being forced to cut their jobs and the services they provide, because of the devastating downturn in the economy caused by COVID-19.
Those unimaginable cuts would not only add to the pain our residents are experiencing – but limit our ability to manage the crisis.
That’s why I’ve joined a bipartisan group of mayors and governors calling for Washington to provide the funding necessary to maintain the critical services our residents and businesses desperately need.
The federal government has provided cities funding for direct COVID-19 expenses, but it limits how it can be used. To win the battle against COVID-19 and restore our economy, Congress must provide flexibility to use those dollars – and additional aid.
Otherwise, our recovery will be slower and more painful than it should be.
Please join me in reaching out to Congress. Urge them to maintain the services you need by providing targeted relief to the cities and states of America.
I’m Mayor Greg Fischer and that’s my Point of View.
