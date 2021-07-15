Louisville faces many problems. But when you ask Mayor Fischer about them, notice his tried-and-true method of deflection.
Let's start with the epidemic of violent crime we’re experiencing this year. Ask the mayor about the soaring homicide rate, and one of the first things he’ll say is that many cities are seeing an uptick in violence. In other words, Louisville isn’t unique.
What about the scourge of homelessness? Well, the mayor’s office says this is, quote, a multifaceted issue being faced by major cities across the nation.
Now, imagine if your doctor told you that you need eat better and exercise. What if you said, “But doc, lots of people my age are overweight.” Do you think that the doctor would change their mind? Of course not. You still must improve your own health.
I don’t know about you, but I don’t find it reassuring that the issues we are facing are also problems in other cities.
If the goal is to be “not any worse” than other metro areas, then maybe it’s time we aim a little higher.
Instead of jumping on the bandwagon of negatives in other cities, let's focus on the things we can change, and embrace the positive -- for the betterment of our community.
What's your opinion? I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.