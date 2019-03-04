By: Mitch McConnell
U.S. Senator for Kentucky
I never thought we'd have to debate the dangers of socialism in America.
But as we watch the horrors in Venezuela, some members of Congress are trying to bring the same socialism into our neighborhoods.
Prominent Democrats -- even those running for President -- are embracing this madness.
With catchy names like the Democrats' Green New Deal, they want to control what car you drive, what kind of house you live in, and more.
And you'll be on the hook for the price tag: A whopping $93 trillion over a decade
Last week, Democrats introduced their latest bad idea: a radical, $32 trillion government takeover of health care they call "Medicare for All."
It's more like "Medicare for None."
Their scheme would kick more than 170 million Americans off their current plan by making it unlawful for employers to offer health coverage.
It would destroy Medicare -- a program tens of millions of seniors paid into throughout their working lives.
Instead, Democrats would create a new fund, paid by higher costs on middle-class families.
And, they'd throw out the longstanding, bipartisan protection that prohibits using tax dollars to pay for abortions.
Every page is a socialist horror show, and Kentuckians want none of it.
America is the land of freedom, not socialism. And we're going to keep it that way.
I'm Senator Mitch McConnell, and that's my Point of View.
