Jason Spencer was on a walk with his wife near Cherokee Park - when they were robbed, and he was shot and killed. Four years later and two men - who were teenagers when police say they killed Spencer - were just sentenced to 18 and 19 years in prison, but eligible for parole in just 15 years.
That's not nearly enough time if you ask me. Criminals need to be held accountable - but so do judges who are essentially handing out get out of jail free cards.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“The judges that are handing down these light sentences, get them out of office.”
“If teens do serious crimes, they should do serious times.”
“It depends on what judge they see.”
“People don't even fear going to jail any more, and that's really sad because you cannot put a value on somebody's life.”
“Murderers should be punished to the utmost extent of the law, and we should revamp the justice system. We should also revamp the bail system.”
“I swear, I believe in the death penalty.”
“Put them in the electric chair, and then crime will go down.”
“Eye for an eye. He lived by the sword, you die by the sword. That's what needs to be done.”
“You just got to be ready and equipped, you can’t depend on the law.”
“Wild, wild west Kentucky.”